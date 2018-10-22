Man dead, woman critically hurt in Englewood shooting: police

A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The man and woman, both 33, were sitting in a vehicle at 11:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Green when someone walked up and fired at them, according to Chicago police. The gunman, who was wearing gray pants and a white shirt, then left the area in a silver car.

Both victims were shot in the head and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The woman was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.