Man dies after being shot in Dolton

A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times in south suburban Dolton.

Pierre Kimbrough was shot multiple times in the 15200 block of South Blackstone, according to Dolton police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kimbrough was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m., authorities said. His home address wasn’t immediately known.

Police didn’t provide details about the shooting.