Man dies after being shot in Merrillville home

A man turned himself in to police Wednesday after allegedly shooting to death someone he lived with inside their home in Merrillville, Indiana.

Officers were called at 4:47 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim in the 7500 block of Hendricks Street, according to Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch.

Dennis Montez Ward, 27, was shot by another resident inside their house, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. Officers arrived to find Ward outside the home after he climbed out a window after being shot.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A SWAT team was called because police believed the shooter may have still been in the house, according to Petruch. The gunman was no longer inside when officers searched the home.

Officers found children inside the house, but no other injuries were reported.

The 20-year-old man suspected in the shooting turned himself in to authorities a short time later at the Merrillville Police Department, Petruch said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail and murder charges are pending.

