Man dies after being pulled from SUV in Orland Park crash

A man died after being pulled from an SUV following a crash Sunday evening in southwest suburban Orland Park.

About 6 p.m., a Jeep traveling westbound on 143rd Street near Harlem Avenue collided with a Chrysler Town and Country that was making a left turn at the intersection, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sophia Ansari. The Jeep’s driver, 24-year-old Ronald Bobowski, then lost control and crashed into a traffic signal pole.

Bobowski, of Midlothian, was pulled from the SUV and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 7:01 p.m., according to Ansari and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found Bobowski died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver of the Town and Country, a 51-year-old Alsip woman, and her two female passengers, ages 19 and 15, were treated and released from a hospital, Ansari said. The driver was cited for failure to yield while turning left and no proof of valid insurance.