Man dies in Mokena fire

A man died in an apartment fire Saturday in southwest suburban Mokena.

Firefighters were called at 10:14 a.m. to a blaze at 11220 First Street, the Mokena Fire Protection District said in a statement.

After taking control of the fire within minutes, firefighters located its only occupant and transported him to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the fire protection district said.

James L. McGrath, 68, was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., the Will County coroner’s office said.

No one else was injured in the fire, the protection district said. The incident was investigated by the state fire marshal and deemed accidental.

In response to the fire, Mokena fire officials visited homes along First Street on Monday and offered free replacement smoke detectors, the fire protection district said.