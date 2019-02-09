Man dies in Palatine crash

A man was killed in an auto accident Tuesday evening in northwest suburban Palatine.

Jasper Gaspar-Garcia, 41, was involved in a crash about 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Dundee Road, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died two days later, the medical examiner’s office said.

Gaspar-Garcia, of Palatine, died from multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, according to an autopsy released Saturday. His death was ruled an accident.

Palatine police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.