Man fatally struck by vehicle in Chatham: police

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was struck while crossing the street at 9:25 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago police. The driver told police the man stopped in the middle of the street to pick something up just before he was hit.

The man, who remains unidentified, was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. No citations have been issued.