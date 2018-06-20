Man found dead in Lawndale garbage cart identified

Authorities have identified the man whose body was found last week inside a garbage cart in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Scott S. Johans, 47, was found dead about 11 a.m. June 13 in an alley off the 1400 block of South Hamlin, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Thursday did not rule on the cause and manner of the man’s death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.