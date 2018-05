Man found shot in the head in Woodlawn

A 40-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot Sunday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was approached by two people who shot him about 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police said. Officers found the man facedown with gunshot wounds to the head, arms and legs.

He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.