Man found shot to death in Lawndale: police

A man was found shot to death Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Officers found the 22-year-old man unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body about 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Avers, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Witnesses of the shooting were not cooperating, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.