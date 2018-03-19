Man gets 7 years for 2017 shooting, police chase in Aurora

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting an acquaintance and leading police on a high-speed chase last year in west suburban Aurora.

John W. Sperry, 56, of Aurora, was convicted of felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer on Jan. 11, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On March 4, 2017, Sperry drove his 1988 Cadillac Brougham to the acquaintance’s home in the 300 block of Jackson Street, and an argument ensued in the driveway, prosecutors said. Sperry then pulled out a .38 caliber handgun and fired a single shot that struck the acquaintance in the cheek and exited from the back of his head.

Sperry drove off before being spotted by police near the intersection of Ohio and Grove streets, authorities said. After officers signaled for him to stop, Sperry led them on a 14-minute chase in which he drove over 70 mph and flouted traffic signals. He ultimately crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Claim Street and London Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Sperry was sentenced to 6 years for the aggravated battery charge and another year for the fleeing and eluding charges, prosecutors said. According to state law, he must serve at least 85 percent of the 6-year sentence and is eligible for day-to-day credit for the 1-year sentence. He receives credit for 377 days served at the Kane County Jail.