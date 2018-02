Man grazed by bullet in Calumet Heights drive-by

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 4:40 p.m., the 21-year-old was shot as he rode as a passenger in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Police said it appeared that someone from another vehicle fired shots at the man and grazed him on the head.

The victim was driven to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.