Man grazed in head in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet Thursday in the 500 block of South Kostner. | Google Earth

A man was grazed in the head Thursday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 8:20 p.m. when he felt a bullet graze his head in the 500 block of South Kostner, Chicago Police said.

He didn’t see where the shots came from. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.