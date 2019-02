Man grazed in Mayfair shooting

A man suffered graze wounds during a shooting Wednesday evening in the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 5:37 p.m., the 21-year-old was grazed in his arm and back in the 4400 block of North Elston, according to Chicago police. The shooters were seen driving off in a light blue sedan.

The man was taken to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.