Man hit by vehicle, shot while riding bike in West Englewood

A man was hit by a vehicle and then shot while riding a bicycle early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was riding a bicycle on the street when a vehicle struck him from behind, knocking him to the ground. Someone in the vehicle then fired shots, striking him in the left leg about 2:50 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.