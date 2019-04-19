Our Pledge To You

04/19/2019, 07:26pm

Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot multiple times and wounded Friday in South Shore.

The man, 43, was shot in his left hand, forearm and chest about 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 Block of South Chappel, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives are investigating.

