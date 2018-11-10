Man impersonates cop, threatens women with airsoft gun in Lake in the Hills

A man was arrested Thursday after impersonating a police officer and threatening and robbing two women with what turned out to be an airsoft gun in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of man threatening women with a gun in the 100 block of Pyott Road, according to Lake in the Hills police.

When officers arrived, they met with Gayratjon Gulomjonov, 20, and found the weapon, which ended up being an airsoft gun, police said.

With further investigation, officers learned Gulomjonov knew the women and that there was an argument between the three of them, police said. He took the women’s property by threatening use of force and falsely claiming to be a police officer. He was not wearing a uniform and didn’t claim to represent a specific department.

Using the airsoft gun that was manufactured and designed to look substantially similar to a firearm, he then limited the movements of and caused bodily harm to both victims, according to police. He struck one woman in the neck and upper chest, pulling her hair, while the other woman was physically pushed.

During the physical part of the altercation, Gulomjonov also reportedly damaged a wall.

He was arrested and transferred to McHentry County Jail, where he faced 17 charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony; a Class 2 and 4 felony count of false impersonation of a police officer; two counts of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony; and six total counts of battery, two counts of aggravated assault, a count of criminal damage to property and two counts of theft under $500, all Class A misdemeanors.