A man was arrested early Sunday after officers saw him drive through a red light and crash into a utility pole in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., officers saw the 26-year-old veering out of his lane as he drove in the 3600 block of East 107th Street, according to Chicago police. The man then ran through a traffic light and crashed into the utility pole.

He was arrested and taken to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, police said. Charges were pending.

No further information was immediately made available.