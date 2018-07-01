Man in custody after driving off from cops, causing fatal Woodlawn crash

A 35-year-old man was arrested after driving off during a traffic stop late Saturday and causing a crash that left a man dead and two women injured in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., officers pulled the man’s black SUV over, but he took off north on Cornell Avenue when they started talking, according to Chicago Police. It was unclear where exactly he was pulled over.

While he was fleeing the cops, the man’s SUV crashed into the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Impala that was northbound in the 6500 block of South Cornell, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Three of the Impala’s passengers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Charles Mickers Jr., 36, of the Grand Crossing neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found that he died from injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Two women, ages 34 and 36, suffered back injuries in the crash, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody, police said.