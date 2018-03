Man injured in drive-by shooting in South Austin

A man was shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 43-year-old man was walking when a black SUV pulled up beside him and a male he did not know fired shots from inside the vehicle at 1:58 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Loretto Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.