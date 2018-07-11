Man injured in West Humboldt Park fireworks accident

A man was injured in a fireworks accident Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Hirsch Street. | Google Earth

A man was injured Wednesday evening after lighting a firework in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old hurt his hand about 5:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Hirsch Street, according to Chicago Police.

His condition stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.