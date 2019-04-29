Man killed, 16-year-old boy wounded in Austin shooting

A double shooting Monday left a man dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:27 a.m., the duo was in an alley in the 200 block of North Long Avenue when someone in a silver van unleashed gunfire at them, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter gunshot detector picked up the shots fired, police said. They found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. His age is unknown.

The teen was struck in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

