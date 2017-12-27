Man killed, another critically injured in Dan Ryan crash

A Chicago man was killed and another was critically injured last week in a single-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

Mario D. Bailey, 22, was driving a Chevrolet Impala about 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18 in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near 43rd Street when the car veered onto the right shoulder and crashed into a guardrail, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Impala continued up a grassy embankment before striking the concrete median and coming to a stop, ISP said.

Bailey was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m. Dec. 19, authorities said.

His passenger, another 22-year-old Chicago man, was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in critical condition, ISP said.

It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, ISP said.