Man killed, another hurt in St. Charles Township crash

One man was killed and another was injured in a car crash early Friday in west suburban unincorporated St. Charles Township.

The single-car crash happened about 3 a.m. on Burr Road south of Bolcum Road, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

One man was dead at the scene while another was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. Further details were not immediately available.