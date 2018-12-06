Man killed in Bedford Park crash

A man was killed in a crash Monday morning in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

Kenneth Baetzel, 69, was driving a vehicle at 10:23 a.m. in the 7000 block of West 65th Street in Bedford Park when it hit another vehicle and then veered off the road and hit a parking pylon, according to Bedford Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Baetzel, who lived in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple blunt force injuries caused by a vehicle striking a fixed object and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn to be checked out, but no other serious injuries were reported, according to police.