Man killed in I-290 rollover crash in Addison

A man was killed in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 290 in west suburban Addison.

At 6:48 p.m., 21-year-old Anthony Jarvis was driving a 2001 Ford west on I-290 near Wood Dale Road when he lost control. According to a statement from Illinois State Police. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest on top of the guardrail.

Jarvis, who lived in Chicago, was pronounced dead after the crash, state police said. Further details were not available.