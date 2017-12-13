Man killed in five-vehicle crash in Romeoville

A man was killed in a five-vehicle crash Thursday night in southwest suburban Romeoville.

A red Mercury Sable, a red Chevrolet Colorado, a gray Mini Cooper, a green Suburu Outback and a blue Chevrolet Silverado collided at 5:43 p.m. on Route 53 south of Taylor Road, according to Romeoville police.

The driver of the Sable, 58-year-old David A. Muzzey, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the DuPage County coroner’s office. Police said Muzzey lived in Romeoville, but according to the coroner’s office he was a Lockport resident.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 34-year-old Joliet man, was taken to Amita Bolingbrook Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The other three drivers were not injured and refused medical attention at the scene, police said. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

The Romeoville Police Department Traffic Unit is investigation. No charges have been filed.