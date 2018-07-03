Man killed in Glenwood motorcycle crash

A man died Saturday evening after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in south suburban Glenwood.

Philip Stutts suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash in the 19000 block of South Halsted Street in Glenwood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died from his injuries at 7:27 p.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday ruled his death an accident.

Glenwood police did not respond to a request for further information about the crash.