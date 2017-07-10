Man killed in Ingleside crash

A man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Ingleside.

A 1998 Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound about 6:30 a.m. on Rollins Road near Wilson Boulevard in Ingleside when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway,” according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The truck drove off the north side of the road and stuck a tree, the sheriff’s office said. It took emergency crews about an hour to extricate the driver from the wreckage.

The 52-year-old Ingleside man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. His identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.