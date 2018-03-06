Man killed in Matteson crash

A man was fatally injured in a crash Friday evening in south suburban Matteson.

Andre Beckwith, 60, was involved in a motor vehicle collision at 6:05 p.m. near U.S. Route 30 and Central Ave. in Matteson, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Beckwith, who lived in Park Forest, was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields at 6:52 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.