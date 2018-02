Man killed in NW Indiana crash

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Thomas V. Jamison Jr., 47, suffered blunt force trauma when he was hit by a vehicle near Highway and Kennedy avenues in Highland, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Jamison, who lived in Highland, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:53 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

Highland police did not immediately provide further details on the crash.