Man missing from Schaumburg

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for at least two weeks from northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Roni J. Fette, whose age was unknown, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 28, but has not been seen since three weeks earlier, according to the Schaumburg Police Department.

Fette is homeless and has a medical condition, police said.

He was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the BMO Harris Bank at 590 South Roselle Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Schaumburg police investigations division (847) 882-3534.