Man robbed at gunpoint in Englewood

An armed robber held up a 56-year-old man Monday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

A man pulled out a .38-caliber revolver at 9:08 a.m. and robbed the 56-year-old in the 1500 block of West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police. The robber took money from the victim and drove away southbound on Ashland Avenue in a silver, two-door Honda.

The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 28 years old wearing a black hat, gray shirt and gray pants, police said.

No injuries were reported in the hold-up and Area South detectives were investigating.