Man robbed by group on Red Line train at State and Lake; 2 in custody

A man was robbed by a group of people while riding a CTA Red Line train early Thursday in the Loop.

The 23-year-old was on a northbound train approaching the State and Lake station when a group of five males grabbed him and took his property and an unknown amount of cash at 2:26 a.m. between the first and second block of North State, according to Chicago police.

The group then ran off the train, police said.

Two of the robbers ran by Chicago police officers and were identified by the man and a CTA attendant. After a short chase, they were taken into custody, police said.

Charges were pending against the two, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.