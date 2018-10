Man robbed in Heart of Chicago

A man was robbed early Tuesday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was walking down the street when two people approached him, took out a weapon and announced a robbery at 1:24 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago police.

His cellphone and wallet were stolen, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Area Central detectives were investigating.