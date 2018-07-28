Man shot and killed in Back of the Yards: police

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., the 24-year-old was standing outside in the 5300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his chest and back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The shooter was seen entering a white car and leaving the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.