Male shot and killed in Lawndale

A male was shot and killed Monday morning in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A male was shot and killed Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the torso about 4:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Keeler, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.