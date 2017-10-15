Police: Man shot dead in Jackson Park Highlands

A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 11:10 a.m., the 22-year-old was shot in his chest, arm and the back of his head in the 6700 block of South Jeffery, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The shooters were described as two black males in gray clothing, police said. No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the slaying.