Man shot in foot during home invasion in West Pullman

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 48-year-old was inside his home about 3 a.m. in the 12600 block of South Stewart when a male entered, tried to rob him and then shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.

The victim self-transported to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area South detectives continue to investigate.