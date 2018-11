Man shot from behind while mid-conversation in Englewood

A man was wounded by gunfire Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:27 p.m., the 26-year-old was chatting with passengers inside a vehicle in the 200 block of West 71st Street when someone snuck up from behind and shot him, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the lower part of his head and neck, police said. After being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.