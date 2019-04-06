Man shot in back of the head in Rosemoor

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Rosemoor on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting in his vehicle at 8:35 p.m. when he was shot in the back of the head and right ear, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Roseland Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

