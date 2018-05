Man shot in both legs on Far South Side

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 2:50 a.m., the 28-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 13500 block of South Avenue N, when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Roseland Hospital with gunshot wounds in both of his legs, police said. He condition had been stabilized.