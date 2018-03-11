Man shot in Bridgeport gas station parking lot

A man was shot Saturday night in a gas station parking lot in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the right leg about 11:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System where his condition was stabilized. He was being transferred to Stoger Hospital, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives were investigating.