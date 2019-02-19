Man shot in buttocks in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was standing about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Pulaski when someone walked up, shot him in the buttocks and took off, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.