Our Pledge To You

News

02/19/2019, 05:14pm

Man shot in buttocks in Humboldt Park

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was standing about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Pulaski when someone walked up, shot him in the buttocks and took off, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending