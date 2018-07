Man shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot Wednesday in the 100 block of West Central Park Avenue. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Wednesday afternoon in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was walking about 4:05 p.m. when someone in a vehicle shot in him the knee in the 100 block of West Central Park Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He showed up at Norwegian American Hospital, where he was in good condition.