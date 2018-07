Man shot in face in East Side

A man was shot in the face and groin early Monday in the East Side  neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found the 20-year-old about 2:50 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Avenue O, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.