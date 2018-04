Man shot in face, shoulder in West Garfield Park

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Wilcox | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot in the face and shoulder Sunday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 49-year-old man was standing next to a parked vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain at 10:36 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai with gunshot wounds to the face and left shoulder and his condition was stabilized, police said.