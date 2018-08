Man shot in foot in West Englewood

A man was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking just before 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 72nd Street when someone began shooting at him and he was struck in the foot, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who also may have been firing a gun, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. His gunshot wound may be self-inflicted.

Area South detectives were investigating.