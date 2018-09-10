Man shot in head outside child care center in West Pullman

A 30-year-old man was found shot in the head Sunday night in the 100 block of West 119th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was found lying on the sidewalk unresponsive at 10:04 p.m. in the 100 block of West 119th Street, according to Chicago police.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A window at a local child care center, Laughs and Giggles Children’s Academy, had been shattered by gunfire.

Laughs and Giggles, located at 106 West 119th Street, provides child care and Head Start programs for children ages six months to 12-years-old.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known and no further information was available as Area South detectives were investigating.