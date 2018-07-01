Man shot in Lawndale initially refuses treatment

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responded about 1:25 a.m. to a person shot in the 1400 block of South Kolin Avenue and found the man with four gunshots in his leg and one in his abdomen, Chicago Police said.

He initially refused medical treatment, but was later taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

The man and witnesses refused to provide details about the shooting, according to police.